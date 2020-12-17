ISU sweeps Big 12 awards, nine Players make All-Big 12 First Team

AMES, IOWA (WHO-TV) – The awards and accolades continue to continue to pile up for the Iowa State Cyclones football team during their historic 2020 season.

On Thursday, the Cyclones swept the major categories as Big 12 Coaches announced their all-conference teams. Running back Breece Hall was named Offensive Player of the Year, Mike Rose was named Defensive Player of the Year and Matt Campbell was named Coach of the Year.

Twenty-two Cyclones were chosen for All-Big 12 teams, including nine on the first team.

Here is the full press release from Iowa State University: