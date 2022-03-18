MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Iowa State Cyclones amazing turnaround season isn’t done yet. On Friday night the 11th-seeded Cyclones upset the 6th-seeded LSU Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Tournament in Milwaukee, 59-54.

The Cyclones were lead by Tyrese Hunter with 23 points and Izaiah Brockington with 19. The win is the first NCAA tournament victory for new Cyclone head coach T.J. Otzelberger. He was 0-2 in his previous tournament bids with South Dakota State. Otzelberger has turned around a Cyclone program that won just two games last season under former head coach Steve Prohm.

The Cyclones move on to face the winner of Friday night’s Wisconsin-Colgate game on Sunday.