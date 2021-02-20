Iowa state wrestling tournament championship round highlights and results

SIOUXLAND CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIER RESULTS:
Class 1A:
113 – Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) def. Braden Graff (West Sioux) 4-2
170 – Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) def. Blake McAlister (South Central Calhoun)
182 – Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) def. Jackson DeWald (Westwood) SV-3-1
195 – Tristan Mulder (Western Christian) def. Blake Brocka (Tripoli)
220 – Cole Clark (Lisbon) def. Derek Anderson (Hinton) 6-3
Class 2A:
152 – Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) def. Tyler Brown (Winterset) 10-2
170 – Carson Babcock (New Hampton) def. Mitchell Joines (Bishop Heelan) 7-0
220 – Kobe Simon (West Liberty) def. Dylan Winkel (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 6-4