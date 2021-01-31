Iowa State women’s basketball falls in rematch with #9 Baylor

Baylor guard Moon Ursin, left, tries to the ball from Iowa State guard Rae Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Nalyssa Smith scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 9 Baylor held on to beat Iowa State (11-6, 7-3 Big 12) 85-77 on Sunday and remain alone atop the Big 12 standings.

The Lady Bears (12-2, 7-1 Big 12) had lost their last two meetings with the Cyclones, including a 75-71 defeat on Jan. 6.

Baylor had not lost three in a row against a Big 12 rival since Oklahoma put together a four-game winning streak against the Lady Bears from 2005 to 2007. Dijonai Carrington contributed 17 points to the Lady Bears’ victory. Moon Ursin added 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Ashley Joens led Iowa State (11-6, 7-3) with 25 points and seven rebounds.