Iowa State women win close battle with Michigan State to advance to second round of NCAA Tournament

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives past Michigan State guard Alyza Winston (3) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. Iowa State won 79-75. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ashley Joens scored an Iowa State NCAA Tournament record 33 points, including the clinching free throw with 3.1 seconds left, to lift the Cyclones to a 79-75 women’s opening-round win over Michigan State. Iowa State made 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and 6 of 8 in the final 1:41 to hold off the 10th-seeded Spartans, who trailed by 10 with 1:40 to play in the third quarter. The seventh-seeded Cyclones will play second-seeded and fourth-ranked Texas A&M in the second round of the Mercado Region on Wednesday. Nia Clouden scored 16 points for the Spartans (15-9),

