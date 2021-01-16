Iowa State women upset #6 Baylor, snap Bears’ 61-game home winning streak

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 14 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter and Iowa State beat No. 6 Baylor 75-71. That ended ended the Lady Bears’ 61-game home court winning streak. Baylor played for the first time in two weeks because of a pause in the program after coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19. The Lady Bears overcame an early 13-point deficit, but couldn’t avoid a second consecutive streak-snapping loss to the Cyclones. Iowa State’s 57-56 home win in the final game last season ended the Lady Bears’ 58-game conference winning streak.