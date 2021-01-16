Iowa State women upset #6 Baylor, snap Bears’ 61-game home winning streak

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 14 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter and Iowa State beat No. 6 Baylor 75-71. That ended ended the Lady Bears’ 61-game home court winning streak. Baylor played for the first time in two weeks because of a pause in the program after coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19. The Lady Bears overcame an early 13-point deficit, but couldn’t avoid a second consecutive streak-snapping loss to the Cyclones. Iowa State’s 57-56 home win in the final game last season ended the Lady Bears’ 58-game conference winning streak.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories