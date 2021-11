Iowa state volleyball day two highlights and scores

Class 3A Quarterfinals

#1 Assumption – 3, #8 Des Moines Christian – 2

#4 West Liberty – 3, #5 Mount Vernon – 0

#2 West Delaware – 3, #7 Unity Christian – 1

#6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 3, #3 Sheldon – 0

Class 2A Quarterfinals

#1 Dike-New Hartford – 3, #8 South Hardin – 0

#5 Denver – 3, #4 Boyden-Hull – 0

#7 Osage – 3, #2 Wilton – 0

#3 Western Christian – 3, #6 Beckman Catholic – 2

Class 1A Quarterfinals

#1 Burlington Notre Dame vs #8 Tri-Center

#4 Holy Trinity Catholic vs #5 Janesville

#2 Gehlen Catholic vs #7 North Tama

#3 Springville vs #6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck