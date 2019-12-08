Iowa State to take on #15 Notre Dame in Camping World Bowl

(Courtesy Iowa State Athletics)

The Iowa State football (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) is going bowling for the third-straight season and for the 15th time in school history, accepting an invitation to play in the 2019 Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

The Cyclones will face No. 15 Notre Dame (10-2) on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. CT. ABC will broadcast the game.

It marks the second time in school history Iowa State has made bowl games in three consecutive seasons (2000-02).

Iowa State finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and a 5-4 mark in Big 12 play to tie for third in the conference. Since 1959, it marks just the fifth time Iowa State placed third or better in the conference standings.

Iowa State appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings for the third-straight season and produced historic numbers on offense, breaking school season records in points scored (409), touchdowns (53), total offense (5,504) and passing yards (3,820).

The Cyclones are ranked in the top-30 nationally in scoring offense (34.1) and total offense (458.7), both averages on pace to set school season mark set in 1976.

Attendance at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium was unprecedented in the history of the program. Iowa State tied its school record for sell-outs in a season (3) and shattered its home season attendance mark by averaging 59,794 fans per game.

It will be Iowa State’s first appearance in the Camping World Bowl.

Iowa State has an all-time record of 4-10 in bowl games. Fourth-year head coach Matt Campbell is 1-1 in bowl games at Iowa State, defeating No. 19 Memphis (21-20) in the 2017 Liberty Bowl and falling to No. 12 Washington State (28-26) in the 2018 Alamo Bowl.