Iowa State to limit fans at athletic events through November

AMES, Iowa (Iowa State Athletics) – Iowa State athletic Director Jamie Pollard issued a message to fans on Tuesday in regards to attendance for upcoming sporting events.

“Dear Cyclone fans,

After thorough discussion and consultation with university and community leaders, we have decided to limit attendance at Saturday’s football game against Kansas State to families and guests of student-athletes and staff. The marching band and spirit squad will also attend the game.

We have also decided to limit attendance at men’s and women’s basketball games through the end of November to families and guests of student-athletes and staff.

The safety of all individuals remains our priority and with increased COVID positivity and hospitalization rates throughout the state, we feel this is the appropriate action.

The fan base has been incredibly compliant with mitigation measures this fall, and there are no known cases of COVID resulting from fans attending our games. However, we feel it is in the best interest of our state, community and university, for the Iowa State Athletics Department to be a leader in limiting social gatherings during these times.

The ticket office will communicate the options for football ticket refunds after completion of the season. Fans with tickets to the men’s and/or women’s basketball games in November will receive refunds for those game tickets.

We will continue to monitor COVID cases locally and adapt our plans for attendance at December athletics events in the next several weeks.

Thank you for your understanding.”