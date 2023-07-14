ARLINGTON, TEXAS (KCAU) – The college football season is just weeks away as Big 12 Media Days continued in Arlington, Texas, with Iowa State speaking on what they learned from last season and their expectations for this fall.

Dropping eight of their last nine games to finish 4-8 overall last year, the Cyclone were picked to finish 10th in the Big 12 preseason poll. But rather than focus on what went awry in its first losing season since 2016, head coach Matt Campbell says that adversity has brought the team closer together.

Looking to build further off their Big 12-best defense to starting quarterback and West Sioux alum Hunter Dekkers. Seeing development from a young roster as well as Dekkers into his second starting year.

“He’s become a better and better leader each year, a guy that’s gonna get the team to come together and be ready to play on saturdays,” Iowa State junior receiver Jaylin Noel said.

“What I feel like we learned last year was a lot and there were a lot of tough lessons that had to be learned,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “You’re looking at what was the third youngest team in college football last year and at times we acted like it. But I think what we had enough humility to learn from, grow from, take in the offseason. I think if we’re humble enough to grow from it it’ll serve us well going forward.”

Cyclones open the 2023 season at home against Northern Iowa on Sept. 2nd. Kickoff in Ames set for 1:00 p.m.