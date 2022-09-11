IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Xavier Hutchinson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dekkers in the fourth quarter, completing a 99-yard drive to lead Iowa State past Iowa, 10-7. The 21-play possession that started in the third quarter took 11 minutes, 49 seconds off the clock, and helped the Cyclones end a six-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. Iowa State survived three turnovers and two blocked punts. Iowa had just 150 yards of offense and turned the ball over three times, but had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds. Aaron Blom’s 48-yard field goal was wide left.
Iowa State defeats Iowa 10-7 for first Cy-Hawk win since 2014
by: Noah Sacco
Posted:
Updated:
