Iowa State’s Kali Gose (4) runs to third during an NCAA softball game against UT Arlington on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Iowa State won 8-2. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

After a successful 32-21 season, the Iowa State Cyclones softball team has received an at-large bid to the NCAA Softball Tournament. This is the Cyclones’ first bid since 1988.

The Cyclones are in the Columbia regional alongside No. 8 Missouri, Northern Iowa, and the University of Illinois at Chicago. Iowa State will be taking on UNI in the first round of the regional. That game is Friday, May 21, at 1pm Central Time. The game will be broadcast online on ESPN3.