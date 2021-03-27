Iowa State softball can’t knock off #1 Oklahoma at home

(Courtesy Iowa State Athletics)

The unbeaten Sooners once again got off to a fast start in game two of this weekend’s series. Following a hit batter and a pair of walks, Grace Lyons drove in two runs on a RBI single to center field, giving OU a 2-0 lead through one.

Ellie Spelhaug entered to pitch with runners on second and third and no outs in the top of the first and pitched the remainder of the game for the Cyclones.

Lyons collected another RBI on a bases-loaded walk in the second inning, followed by a two-RBI single down the left field line by Taylon Snow, putting Oklahoma in front 5-0.

Sami Williams collected her record-breaking 298th career hit in the bottom of the third to give the Cyclone offense a spark. Williams would later score ISU’s first run when Alesia Ranches was hit by pitch with the bases loaded. For OU pitcher Shannon Saile, it was her first earned run allowed in 29.2 innings of work this season.

Lynnsie Elam hit a two-run Sooner home run in the top of the fifth, making it 7-1 in favor of OU.

Sophomore Carli Spelhaug crushed solo home run to lead-off the bottom of the inning for Iowa State – her third homer of the season.

Grace Green would answer, hitting a three-run home run for OU in the top of the sixth to help secure the 10-2 Sooner run-rule victory.