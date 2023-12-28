MEMPHIS, TENN. (KCAU) – we’re less than 24 hours out from kickoff for the liberty bowl between Iowa state and Memphis. The cyclones finishing up preparations for their season finale while having some fun with an isu pep rally and parade in Memphis.

Starting with the pep rally at Autzone Park, home of the St. Louis Cardinals triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds. A fun and unique setting for Iowa State and there was hardly an empty seat to find with the Cyclone faithful packing the park. Players and coaches taking their time to soak in the excitement, before the crowds shifted over to Beale Street where the Cyclone Marching Band brought the fire and flavor down the historic road. It’s been over a month since ISU has played a game, but the group is continuing to focus their energy inward with hopes of ending 2023 on a winning note.

“You can’t control some of the factors that kind of come your way but what you can control is yourself, and we try to put a lot of time and effort into those things,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “Obviously they’re a really talented Memphis team who’s played really great football at home and so it’s gonna be a really good challenge for this team and we’ve also been a team that’s been fortunate late in the season to play really well on the road. Naturally when you go into a bowl game, sometimes you look at it as an away game anyway, so I think a lot of ways you try to replicate that process.”

Iowa State is currently riding a four-game road win streak. Kickoff for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl is set for 2:30pm CT on Friday, Dec. 29 in Memphis. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.