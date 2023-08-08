ORLANDO, Fl. (KCAU) – T.J. Otzelberger and company will be facing off against VCU in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational.

This will be the first meeting between the pair of teams since 1994, with ISU winning that game in Hawaii. VCU was the champion of the Atlantic 10 Conference last season, but the Rams squad will have a different look as head coach Mike Rhoades and A-10 Player of the Year Ace Baldwin Jr. are now both at Penn State.

The game is slated for November 23rd at 5:30pm at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.