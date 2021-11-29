Iowa State ranked #19 in first update to AP rankings

|1
|Duke (51)
|7-0
|1,513
|5
|2
|Purdue (9)
|6-0
|1,442
|3
|3
|Gonzaga (1)
|6-1
|1,428
|1
|4
|Baylor
|7-0
|1,324
|6
|5
|UCLA
|6-1
|1,253
|2
|6
|Villanova
|4-2
|1,147
|7
|7
|Texas
|4-1
|1,115
|8
|8
|Kansas
|5-1
|1,027
|4
|9
|Kentucky
|5-1
|1,002
|10
|10
|Arkansas
|6-0
|960
|13
|11
|Arizona
|6-0
|851
|17
|12
|BYU
|6-0
|791
|18
|13
|Tennessee
|4-1
|730
|15
|14
|Florida
|6-0
|681
|23
|15
|Houston
|5-1
|631
|12
|16
|Alabama
|6-1
|456
|10
|17
|UConn
|6-1
|437
|22
|18
|Memphis
|5-1
|435
|9
|19
|Iowa State
|6-0
|403
|NR
|20
|Southern California
|6-0
|380
|24
|21
|Auburn
|5-1
|325
|19
|22
|Michigan State
|5-2
|295
|NR
|23
|Wisconsin
|5-1
|224
|NR
|24
|Michigan
|4-2
|177
|20
|25
|Seton Hall
|5-1
|151
|21
Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Iona 1, Ohio 1