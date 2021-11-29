Iowa State ranked #19 in first update to AP rankings

Iowa State coach T. J. Otzelberger directs the team against Xavier during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

1Duke (51)7-01,5135
2Purdue (9)6-01,4423
3Gonzaga (1)6-11,4281
4Baylor7-01,3246
5UCLA6-11,2532
6Villanova4-21,1477
7Texas4-11,1158
8Kansas5-11,0274
9Kentucky5-11,00210
10Arkansas6-096013
11Arizona6-085117
12BYU6-079118
13Tennessee4-173015
14Florida6-068123
15Houston5-163112
16Alabama6-145610
17UConn6-143722
18Memphis5-14359
19Iowa State6-0403NR
20Southern California6-038024
21Auburn5-132519
22Michigan State5-2295NR
23Wisconsin5-1224NR
24Michigan4-217720
25Seton Hall5-115121

Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Iona 1, Ohio 1

