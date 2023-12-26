MEMPHIS, TENN. (AP) – Iowa State football hit the skies on Sunday as the Cyclones touched down on the practice turf in Memphis on Monday and Tuesday ahead of their AutoZone Liberty Bowl matchup with the Memphis Tigers on Friday.

Turns out it’s a rematch of the 2017 Liberty Bowl, a meeting that saw ISU eek out a 21-20 win behind 10 catches from current New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard. It’s another matchup with home field advantage for Memphis, but the Cyclones have shown comfort outside of Ames, riding a four-game road win streak for the first time in school history.

Looking to build off what’s been an FBS-best one-win to six-win turnaround in conference play, the rise above early year challenges hasn’t been lost on ISU head coach Matt Campbell into their sixth bowl trip in the last seven seasons.

“You know our kids, our staff, everybody involved went back to work,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “I think our alignment and the unity was really big for us and obviously the way we played this football season. For this team with the adversity that it faced, really almost every step of the way, the ability to not only respond to it but grow and get better and make the strides we’ve been able to make is really exciting. I think that’s why it’s so exciting to be a part of this conversation today and play in a bowl game of this magnitude and continue to grow and get better as football team and as a program. I think it’s all huge for us.”

Kickoff between Iowa State and Memphis in the 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl is set for 2:30pm CT on Dec. 29. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.