(via Iowa State Athletics)

The Iowa State-Kansas State men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13 has been postponed in accordance with the Big 12 Conference’s game interruption guidelines.

Kansas State was unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday, as established by the league. The universities and the Big 12 Conference will work to reschedule the game.

Iowa State’s next game will be Saturday at Kansas. The game will tip-off at 1 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.