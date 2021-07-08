Iowa State picked second in Big 12 Media Poll

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2020, file photo, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Ames, Iowa. Coming off the best season in program history, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell sees no need to tinker with the offense or defense, and with 20 starters returning, competition for jobs is limited. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

IRVING, Texas (KCAU) — The Iowa State football team is predicted to finish second in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll, announced today by the Big 12 Conference.

The poll was conducted by media who regularly cover the league.

The Cyclones return 19 starters from last year’s team that tied a school record for wins in a season (9), played and won their first New Year’s Six Bowl game (34-17 over Oregon) and finished the season ranked in the top-10 nationally in the AP Poll (#9) for the first time in school history.

Eight Cyclones – Mike Rose (LB), Charlie Kolar (TE), Greg Eisworth II (DB), Breece Hall (RB), Xavier Hutchinson (WR), Colin Newell (OL), Trevor Downing (OL) and Will McDonald IV (DE) – were recently named to the Preseason Big 12 Team.

2021 Big Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (35) 386

2. Iowa State (4) 351

3. Texas 273

4. Oklahoma State 266

5. TCU 255

6. West Virginia 185

7. Kansas State 163

8. Baylor 124

9. Texas Tech 103

10. Kansas 39