Iowa State picked second in Big 12 Media Poll

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2020, file photo, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Ames, Iowa. Coming off the best season in program history, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell sees no need to tinker with the offense or defense, and with 20 starters returning, competition for jobs is limited. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

IRVING, Texas (KCAU) — The Iowa State football team is predicted to finish second in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll, announced today by the Big 12 Conference.

The poll was conducted by media who regularly cover the league.

The Cyclones return 19 starters from last year’s team that tied a school record for wins in a season (9), played and won their first New Year’s Six Bowl game (34-17 over Oregon) and finished the season ranked in the top-10 nationally in the AP Poll (#9) for the first time in school history.

Eight Cyclones – Mike Rose (LB), Charlie Kolar (TE), Greg Eisworth II (DB), Breece Hall (RB), Xavier Hutchinson (WR), Colin Newell (OL), Trevor Downing (OL) and Will McDonald IV (DE) – were recently named to the Preseason Big 12 Team.

2021 Big Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma (35)             386
2. Iowa State (4)              351
3. Texas                            273
4. Oklahoma State            266
5. TCU                              255
6. West Virginia                185
7. Kansas State                163
8. Baylor                           124
9. Texas Tech                   103
10. Kansas                        39

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories