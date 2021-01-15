Iowa State men’s basketball takes a pause in team activities

Iowa State guard Tyler Harris drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Texas Tech won 91-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State men’s basketball team has paused activities indefinitely as a result of COVID-19 protocols within the program. Due to the pause, Saturday’s game at Kansas has been postponed.

“The priority for us is the safety and well-being of everyone in our program,” head coach Steve Prohm said. “While it is disappointing we won’t be able to play this weekend, we look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so.”

No determination has been made for any future ISU games at this point.