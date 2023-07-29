AMES, IOWA (KCAU) – The season for Iowa State Men’s Basketball doesn’t tip off until November, but the Cyclones are getting a taste of international play starting next Friday for their Summer Tour trip to the Bahamas.

The fifth summer trip in program history, its the Cyclones first time to the Carribean having traveled to Mexico in 2004, Italy in 2011 and 2019, and Spain in 2015. The team will stay at the Atlantis Paradise Resort from Aug. 4-10 and will play the Bahamas select team on Aug. 6, Zalgiris of Lithaunia on Aug. 7, and Obras Basket of Argentina on Aug. 9. An exciting stretch for a young ISU backcourt to face competition other than each other, while getting the chance to find an early identity for the group.

Iowa State’s first two games will be played at 12:00 pm, the final game at 1:00 pm. Those three games slated on central time.