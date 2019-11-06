Iowa State men’s basketball cruises to season opening win over Mississippi Valley State

(Courtesy: ISU Athletics)

AMES, Iowa- Tyrese Haliburton made his mark in all areas of Iowa State’s (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) 110-74 season-opening victory over Mississippi Valley State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) Tuesday night in Hilton Coliseum.

Haliburton posted 12 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds and six steals in the win, tying for the fourth-most assists in a single-game in Iowa State history. His six thefts was one shy from the school’s single-game mark.

Haliburton was one of six players in double figures, as the Cyclones shot 51.7 percent from the field. Michael Jacobson reached 20 points (20) for the third time in his career and Prentiss Nixon tallied 16 points in his Cyclone debut.

Iowa State forced 21 turnovers and had 15 steals

How It Happened

Iowa State jumped out to a quick 17-5 lead until MVSU went on a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to four points (19-15) midway through the first half.

It was all Cyclones the rest of the way, however. Haliburton hit a trey to open up a 17-0 run, as ISU moved ahead 36-15. George Conditt IV came off the bench to score six points in the flurry. The Delta Devils’ Michael Green finally ended the drought with a baseline jumper with 6:32 left in the opening period.

Iowa State led at the break 56-33.

The Cyclone lead reached 29 points early in the second half. Green, who had a team-high 22 points, got hot for a stretch to close the gap to 19 points at 77-58. Tre Jackson buried back-to-back 3-pointers minutes later to give the Cyclones an 89-61 advantage with 8:40 remaining in the contest.

Players of Note

Tyrese Haliburton had another stat-stuffing outing. The sophomore recorded 12 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds and six steals in the Cyclone win. It was Haliburton’s second double-digit assist effort of his career and it tied for the fourth-best single-game effort in school history. His six steals fell one shy of the single-game school mark as well.

Michael Jacobson posted 20 points and nine boards in the victory. Jacobson was 8-of-13 from the field, including a 3-of-5 effort from downtown.

Up Next

Iowa State travels to Corvallis, Ore., to face Oregon State on Nov. 9th.