AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at the Iowa State Cyclones’ men’s basketball team’s Big 12 Conference schedule (home games are in bold)

Jan. 6 – At Oklahoma – 5 p.m.

Jan. 9 – vs. Houston – 6 p.m.

Jan. 13 – vs. Oklahoma State – 5 p.m.

Jan. 16 – at BYU – 8 p.m.

Jan. 20 – at TCU

Jan. 24 – vs. Kansas State – 8 p.m.

Jan. 27 – vs. Kansas – 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 – at Baylor – 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 – at Texas – 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 – vs. TCU – 1 p.m.

Feb. 13 – at Cincinnati – 6 p.m.

Feb. 17 – vs. Texas Tech – 11 a.m.

Feb. 19 – at Houston – 6 p.m.

Feb. 24 – vs. West Virginia – 1 p.m.

Feb. 28 – vs. Oklahoma – 7 p.m.

March 2 – at UCF – 3 p.m.

March 6 – vs. BYU – 7 p.m.

March 9 – at Kansas State – 1:30 p.m.