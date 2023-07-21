SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Big 12 released its conference scheduling matrix for the 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball season. Each team will play five Big 12 opponents twice, then play the other eight conference opponents one time, for a total of 18 conference games.

Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness. A full Big 12 schedule with dates and times will be released at a later date.

Iowa State Men’s Basketball Matchups:

Home-and-away: BYU, Houston, K-State, Oklahoma, TCU

Home-only: Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Texas

Iowa State Women’s Basketball Matchups:

Home-and-away: BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Home-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, TCU

Away-only: UCF, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech