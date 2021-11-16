Iowa State men start 3-0 for first time since 2018 with 68-60 win over Alabama State

Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) drives to the basket ahead of Alabama State forward Jordan O’Neal, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa – Izaiah Brockington notched his second-straight double-double Tuesday night, as Iowa State (3-0) beat Alabama State (0-4) 68-60 at Hilton Coliseum.

Brockington finished with a season-high 23 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for his second career double-double. Tyrese Hunter and Robert Jones each had a season-high in points, finishing with 19 and nine respectively. Hunter had six assists and three steals as well. With two blocked shots, George Conditt IV became the eighth player in school history with 100 career blocked shots.

The Cyclones forced 23 turnovers, turning it into 20 points on the offensive side. Iowa State shot 37.1 percent from the floor, while Alabama State was 25-of-57 (43.9%).

The Cyclones struggled from downtown, going just 1-of-20 from beyond the arc. With the win, Iowa State Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger became the fifth consecutive Cyclone head coach to start his career 3-0.

How It Happened

Iowa State raced out to an 8-0 lead early in the game. The Hornets worked their way back into the game, going on a 14-5 run to take a 14-13 lead. The Cyclones led 27-23 at the half and extended the lead on a layup by Tristan Enaruna early in the half. Alabama State responded with an 8-0 run to take a 31-29 lead with 16:49 to play. Iowa State went on a 17-4 run midway through the half, taking its largest lead of the game at 51-37 with 10:11 to play on a layup by Hunter. The Hornets cut the lead to three with 4:50 to play, but back-to-back dunks by Brockington and Hunter brought the Hilton crowd to its feet to seal the victory.

Up Next

The Cyclones will be back in action on Sunday, hosting Grambling State at Hilton Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. and will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.