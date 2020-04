Iowa State University graduate student Andrew Hoiberg, of Ames, finishes a section of the base coat of the new logo on the Jack Trice Stadium field Friday, Aug. 22, 2008, in Ames, Iowa. The final painting will be done next Tuesday, weather permitting. (AP Photo/Ames Tribune, Ronnie Miller)

AMES, IA – In a video interview with media on Thursday Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard talked about how the Iowa State University athletic department would not be seeking financial relief from public money for the foreseeable future.

Their first move to make sure they don’t have to take drastic steps without the money from March Madness, and any other spring sporting events was to have the salaries reduced by 10% for one year for ISU coaches and administrative staff.