Iowa State makes Women’s NCAA Tournament as a 7-seed

Iowa State’s Aubrey Joens dribbles the ball up court during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State women’s basketball team has been selected to play in its 19th NCAA Tournament, and 12th appearance in the last 15 years. The seventh-seeded Cyclones will face No. 10 seed Michigan State in the first round, Monday, March 22 in the Mercado Regional.

Tipoff time is set for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN. The winner of the Iowa State/Michigan State game will advance to play the winner of the Texas A&M/Troy contest on Wednesday, March 24.

Iowa State (16-10, 12-6 Big 12) is one of just 15 teams nationally to earn NCAA Tournament berths in 12 of the last 15 years. All 19 of the Cyclones’ NCAA Tournament appearances have come under the direction of head coach Bill Fennelly.

Michigan State is 15-8 overall and finished 8-7 in the Big Ten.