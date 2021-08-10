Iowa State is No. 8 in preseason coaches poll, Iowa at No. 18

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2020, file photo, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Ames, Iowa. Coming off the best season in program history, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell sees no need to tinker with the offense or defense, and with 20 starters returning, competition for jobs is limited. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(KCAU) — The college football season is just around the corner and a preseason poll has Iowa State and Iowa in its top 25.

The USA Today/American Football Coaches Association coaches poll, which was released Tuesday, puts Iowa State in the eight spot, which is the school’s highest preseason ranking in the poll since USA Today started administering it in 1991. The Iowa Hawkeyes have been placed in the 18 spot.

Defending national champion Alabama is preseason No. 1 in the USA Today coaches poll. Clemson is No. 2 and Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while the Sooners got the other two.

The full list of the Top 25 can be seen below.

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Iowa State
  9. North Carolina
  10. Cincinnati
  11. Florida
  12. Oregon
  13. LSU
  14. USC
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Miami
  17. Indiana
  18. Iowa
  19. Texas
  20. Penn State
  21. Washington
  22. Oklahoma St.
  23. UL Lafayette
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. Ole Miss

The poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches chosen by random draw at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25.

