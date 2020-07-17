Iowa State Football picked 4th in Big XII Preseason Media Poll

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

(via Iowa State Athletics)

The Iowa State football team was forecasted to finish fourth in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll, announced today by the Big 12 Conference.

The poll was conducted by media who regularly cover the league.

The Cyclones return 14 players who have earned some sort of All-Big 12 recognition during their careers, including seven who have garnered first- or second-team All-Big 12 accolades. Iowa State tied for third in the Big 12 Conference and appeared in its third-straight bowl game in 2019.

Three Cyclones – Greg Eisworth, JaQuan Bailey and Charlie Kolar – were recently named to the Preseason Big 12 Team.

2020 Big Football Media Preseason Poll