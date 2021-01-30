Iowa State drops matchup with Mississippi State, fall to 2-9

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma State won 81-60. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 20 points and Mississippi State poured it on in the second half to defeat Iowa State 95-56 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Bulldogs scored their most points in a game this season, opening the second half with a 9-0 burst as Tolu Smith scored seven and Molinar two. That rally was followed by a 15-1 run that pushed the lead to 35 points with 12:47 left to play. D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 17 points, Tolu Smith finished with 16 and Deivon Smith added 10 points. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 18 points and Tyler Harris scored 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories