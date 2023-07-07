AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Not only will it be a new look team for the Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball team, who will be without standout Ashley Joens and WNBA top 5 draft pick Stephanie Soares, but a new look summer for ISU as they’ll be traveling overseas next month.

The Cyclones will be traveling to Italy and Greece for 11 days in August. During the trip, Iowa State will play three games. The opponents, dates, and times are still to be determined.

The defending Big 12 champions will make stops in Rome, Naples, Sorrento, and Athens. This is the fourth overseas trip for the program and first since its Costa Rica trip in 2018.