Iowa State Cyclones to allow 1,373 fans in the stands at basketball games

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa State University’s Athletic Director Jamie Pollard announced on Thursday there will be a limited amount of fans at the Cyclones’ men’s and women’s basketball games.

The university’s athletic department has decided to allow a very limited number of spectators to attend the men’s and women’s basketball games this season.

The restricted seating capacity will be at 1,373 per game, which is less than 10% of Hilton Coliseum’s seating capacity of 14,384.

Pollard said the safety of all participants and fans remains their top priority. The university will also be implementing many mitigation initiatives. Some of those initiatives include face coverings, having a physical distance of six feet, and increased sanitization.

ISU’s athletic department will continue to monitor the community and campus COVID positivity rates, similar to what they’re doing with the football season.

Iowa State is continuing the recommendations from Dr. Chris Hostler of Infection Control Education for Major Sports (ICS) and members of the university’s public health team.

The Cyclones Club and Athletic Ticket Office will email basketball season ticket holders early next week to explain how the university will allocate the number of tickets available, on a single game basis, for the men’s and women’s basketball games.

To read the full letter from ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard, click here.