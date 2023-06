SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa State Cyclones will be taking part, traveling to The Bahamas to play three games against international competition.

The tip will take place from August 4th until August 10th. Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger and company will play The Bahamas Select Team as well as squads from Lithuania and Argentina. This will be the fifth summer trip in summer history and first since ISU visited Italy in 2019.