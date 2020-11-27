Iowa State clinches share of first place in Big XII standings with win over Texas

Barring complete chaos, the Iowa State Cyclones are going to be competing for their first ever Big XII championship game after a win over Texas on Friday clinched at least a share of first place in the conference regular season standings. A great defensive stop, plus a missed 57-yard field goal, sealed the deal for the Cyclones, who can guarantee themselves a spot in the Big XII title game with a win over West Virginia next Saturday.

The only way Iowa State can miss the Big XII title game is if they lose to West Virginia; Oklahoma wins out over Baylor and West Virginia; Oklahoma State wins out against Texas Tech, TCU, and Baylor; Texas loses out to Kansas and Kansas State; and Kansas State beating Texas while losing to Baylor. If all of those things happen, then the Cyclones will miss out.