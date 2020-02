(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside College will be the number one seed when the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men's Postseason Basketball Tournament, presented by Cypress Risk Management, begins on Wednesday, February 26. The Mustangs went 18-2 in the GPAC and 26-2 for the season. As the number one seed Morningside has secured an automatic berth to the NAIA Men's Division II National Tournament.

Dakota Wesleyan will be seeded second, Dordt third, and Concordia fourth. The top four seeds all host first round games on Wednesday. Northwestern is the fifth seed, Mount Marty is sixth, Jamestown is seeded seventh, and Hastings is the eighth seed. GPAC tiebreakers determined the seeds for the tournament.