Iowa State breaks football season ticket record

Iowa State plays Baylor at Jack Trice Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Ames. Iowa State won 28-14. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa State Athletics Department announced today that it has established a school record total of season football tickets sold for 2021, surpassing the 48,000 mark for the first time ever.

Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard is optimistic that this total could rise to over 49,000 before the season-opener Sept. 4 vs. UNI in Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

“There is tremendous excitement surrounding our Top 10 program and an amazing tradition of loyalty and support among our fanbase,” Pollard said. “Matt Campbell, his staff and student-athletes have done a phenomenal job in raising the standard of Cyclone Football. Our goal is to sell out as many games this season to show the nation we have the best fans in college football.”

The Cyclone Athletics Ticket Office will accept single-game football ticket orders beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Cyclones.com or by phone (toll free at 888-478-2925 or locally at 515-294-1816).

Single-game tickets are available for ISU’s home games: UNI (Sept. 4), Kansas (Oct. 2), Oklahoma State (Oct. 23- Homecoming), Texas (Nov. 6) and TCU (Nov. 26). Tickets for the Iowa game (Sept. 11) are sold out.

Tickets for the UNI game range from $55-$75. For all other games, tickets are available from $65-$85.

The Athletics Department utilizes Ticketmaster for all athletic event ticket sales and is implementing digital ticketing for the 2021 football season. It is strongly recommended that all fans purchase tickets from Cyclones.com or Ticketmaster.com to ensure ticket verification. Purchasing tickets from an unverified third-party site is a risk and may not be valid.

Iowa State is ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP poll behind the strength of 19 returning starters from last year’s PlayStation Fiesta Bowl championship team that went 9-3.