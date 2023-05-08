SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Iowa State Cyclones athletic program released a statement regarding online sports wagering allegations.

Statement from Iowa State Athletics

“Iowa State University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is aware of online sports wagering allegations involving approximately 15 of our active student-athletes from the sports of football, wrestling and track & field in violation of NCAA rules. The university has notified the NCAA and will take the appropriate actions to resolve these issues.”