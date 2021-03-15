Iowa State and Steve Prohm agree to part ways

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 64-50. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(Courtesy Iowa State Athletics)

Iowa State and men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm have agreed to part ways. Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard met Prohm in person Monday night. Pollard will have additional comment Tuesday.

Prohm, compiled a 97-95 record in six seasons with the Cyclones, but his 2020-21 club was 2-22 overall. Prohm led Iowa State to three NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament berths and two Big 12 Tournament Championships in his tenure.

Pollard, who is serving on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee, will begin the search for a replacement immediately.