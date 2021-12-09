RUNNELLS, IOWA (WHO) — The highest-rated football recruit in Iowa history Xavier Nwankpa is heading to the University of Iowa, spurning his other finalists – Ohio State and Notre Dame – in an announcement at SE Polk High School on Wednesday.

Nwankpa is the number one ranked Safety in the class of 2022. Rivals.com considers him the 20th best high school football recruit in the nation right now. He made his announcement in front of hundreds of classmates at Southeast Polk High School. He had narrowed his school choices down to Iowa, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Nwankpa plans to enroll at Iowa in January.