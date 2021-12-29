SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The year of 2021 was full of hopes, heartbreak, and plenty of smiles, and Siouxland teams found themselves a part of the drama each season. Here’s a look at the top high school moments over the past 12 months.

We start in the high school basketball season where the Crofton girls won their first ever NSAA championship.

This was our goal, and we reached it,” Crofton senior forward Lacey Sprakel said.

The Newell-Fonda Girls went back-to back, and the Unity Christian Girls and Western Christian boys won all-Siouxland championship matchups.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long and now it’s finally here and it just seems so unreal,” Unity Christian forward Tyra Schuiteman said.

On the wrestling mat, history was made for South Sioux City with their first ever NSAA sanctioned event, along with Dakota Valley’s Ariana Gomez being the lone Siouxland competitor in South Dakota’s first ever girls wrestling state tournament. But it’s most emotional moment came from SBL’s Jack Gaukel, a three-time runner up who continued to chase that first title. After so much disappointment, Gaukel finished the takedown to take home a wrestling state championship that was four years in the making.

“There’s a lot of nights where I had that pain inside and it really just drove me to get back to this moment,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior and class 2A 152 lb champion Jack Gaukel said.

In track and field, Siouxland finished with a number of champions, headlined by Sioux City West’s Holly Duax winning a pair of gold medals for West’s first female state champion since 1978, as well as the West Monona 4×400 Relay team, who won the school’s first ever track state title.

On the diamond Newell-Fonda claimed their second title in six months, as our lone Siouxland champion in summer sports, as the Mustangs beating Lisbon, the team who ended their seasons each of the last two seasons, 4-1.

Among the Siouxland teams in volleyball, Western Christian was the one who returned to the 2A state title game. Though they fell short in the match, it further cemented the Wolfpack as a powerhouse program. In Nebraska though, Oakland-Craig were the ones who finished the job in the C2 title match, securing their first ever NSAA state volleyball championship.

On the football field, seven Siouxland teams between Iowa and Nebraska punching their tickets to state, with Pierce, Norfolk Catholic, West Sioux, West Lyon, and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley reaching the state finals in five separate classes. Though none came away with titles, it was an incredible journey for each, including B-H/RV senior quarterback Tanner Te Slaa who made the late decision to return to the Nighthawks while senior wide receiver Landyn Van Kekerix earned our first ever SportsZone Player of the Year award.

Throughout all the tears shed and the trophies raised, 2021 was a pretty exciting. Here’s to hoping 2022 will be even better.