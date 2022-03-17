BUFFALO, New York — The sun was shining outside KeyBank Center on Thursday, but inside the Iowa Hawkeyes were ice cold from the field – leading to a stunning 67-63 upset loss in the opening round of the NCCA tournament to the Richmond Spiders.

The 5th-seeded Hawkeyes played from behind for most of the day, failing to catch up with the 12th-seeded Spiders after they took the lead for good with 14 minutes to play. The Hawkeyes shot just 36% from the field in the game and 20% from behind the 3-point line.

The loss ends the Iowa Hawkeyes season one week after they begin their run to the Big Ten Tournament title in Indianapolis. Iowa finishes the season 26-10, including the conference tournament win. It is the second straight year that the Hawkeyes season ends with a NCAA tournament upset. In 2021 the 2nd-seeded Hawkeyes lost to 7th-seeded Oregon in the second round.

The Hawkeyes were led by in scoring by All-American Keegan Murray with 21 points in what could be his final game if he enters the NBA Draft. Patrick McCaffery added 18 points; Jordan Bohannon added six points on 2-of-7 shooting in the final game of his record-setting career at Iowa.

The Spiders move on to face 4th-seeded Providence in the second round. The Spiders were led on Thursday by Jacob Gilyard with 24 points and Tyler Burton with 18 points. The Spiders earned their way into the NCAA tournament by way of a surprise Atlantic 10 conference tournament victory last weekend. The Spiders were the sixth seed in that tournament.

The Iowa Hawkeyes last advanced to the Sweet Sixteen at the NCAA tournament in 1999.