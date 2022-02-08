IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHO) — Mac McCausland, former University of Iowa basketball player and longtime Hawkeye radio and TV color analyst, has died. He was 75.

McCausland died of natural causes at his home in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 5, the University of Iowa announced Monday.

McCausland played for Iowa under Coach Ralph Miller in the 1960s. He went on to become a radio voice and TV color analyst for Hawkeye men’s basketball games for multiple decades. He was alongside Larry Morgan on the mic for Hawkeye basketball’s rise in popularity during the 1980s.

“The Iowa basketball family is saddened to hear of the passing of Mac McCausland,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “He and I grew extremely close over the past 12 years. Not only was he a fixture at our games for many decades, but Mac was at our practices and traveled with the team on some road trips. He had a deep passion for Hawkeye basketball and his family. Our deepest condolences are with the McCausland family.”

McCausland was the father of former Iowa guard Kent McCausland, who played for the Hawkeyes from 1996-99.

“His love for his Iowa Hawkeyes was only bested by his love for his family and friends. McCausland cherished every moment with his four grandkids, Kent and his daughter, Amy. McCausland was a friend to all who encountered him,” the University of Iowa said in a statement.

Funeral services for McCausland are pending with Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo, Iowa.