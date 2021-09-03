ISU welcoming full capacity crowd at Jack Trice Stadium for season opener

AMES, Iowa — Saturday is the big day for college football fans as many schools kick off their season.

This is the first time many fans will be back in Jack Trice Stadium for an Iowa State football game since 2019. Iowa State University will be going head to head with in-state rivals, Northern Iowa in front of a sold-out crowd of 60,000 people. Senior Associate Athletics Director for Iowa State University, Chris Jorgensen said it was important to improve the experience for fans.

“We’re excited this year to open up a new north entrance to our stadium. We’re in the all-new plaza here, we’ve got the Stark Performance Center and Bergstrom Football Complex up over here, those buildings are finished up and ready to go wherever student-athletes moved in there,” Jorgensen said.

There will be no COVID-19 restrictions at Jack Trice.

This year fans can pay for parking with a credit card on game day and advance parking passes are on sale now for spots around the stadium.

Free parking will also be available near bus stops that will take you directly to the stadium.

Jorgensen advises fans to arrive early to get through the first game day crowd.

“This year is going to be a learning experience for everybody. We’ve got a lot of new staff, a lot of new faces. We haven’t done this for a couple years. So there’ll probably be a learning curve, but we’re excited to bring 60,000 people in on Saturday and welcome back to Ames,” Jorgensen said.

With well over 60,000 people crowding Ames this weekend, the Ames Police Department said there will more than likely be traffic jams and it advises against taking 13th Street, between Grand and Duff which is under construction. Parking fines will be increased on game day.