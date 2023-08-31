IOWA CITY, Iowa — College football fans looking to kick off the season at Kinnick or Jack Trice stadiums on Saturday will need to keep the heat in mind.

Both the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have released information on how they plan to help fans beat the heat.

The Hawkeyes play the Aggies of Utah State at 11:00 a.m. in Iowa City and the kickoff temperature is forecast to be 81°. By the time the game wraps up, the temperature is expect to climb to 90°.

The university has altered its gameday procedures to take into account the high temperatures:

Fans will be permitted to enter the stadium with multiple sealed water bottles of any size.

Concession stands will sell bottled water inside the stadium at a reduced price.

For fans needing a break from the heat, an expanded rest area is available outside the First Aid Station at the southeast corner of the stadium. This space will provide shelter, cool air and hydration.

Johnson County Homeland Security & Emergency Management Agency has provided an air-conditioned tent in Krause Family Plaza.

Additional UIHC physicians and students from the Carver College of Medicine will be onsite to assist with patients.

In Ames, the Cyclones will kick off at 1:00 p.m. against the UNI Panthers. It’s expected to be 91° at the start of the game and reach 95° by the end of action.

Iowa State is advising fans to stay hydrated and moderate their alcohol consumption