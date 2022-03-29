IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHO) — After one of the greatest basketball seasons of anyone to everywhere the Hawkeyes’ black-and-gold, Keegan Murray has announced he is entering the NBA Draft. Murray made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Hawkeye sophomore lead the Hawkeyes in points, rebounds, shooting-percentage and blocks on his way to first-team All-American and All-Big Ten honors. He set the school single-season scoring record as well, breaking the mark set by Luca Garza one year before.

Murray’s full online announcement reads:

As a kid, I dreamed of playing in Carver-Hawkeye Arena and wearing the black and gold. I am forever grateful that Coach McCaffery gave me the opportunity to live out my dream. You believed in me when few did, and you’re a big par of why I’m in this position today. To Coach Speraw, Coach Taylor, Coach Dilliard, Coach Eldridge and all of the managers and staff, I cannot thank you guys enough for everything you’ve done for this program. To my teammates, I’m so grateful for the special season we had. Together, we broke countless records, became Big 10 champions and made friendships that’ll last a lifetime. To DME Academy, thank you for giving me an opportunity to play at a high level and putting me on the path to become the player I am today. To my family, I’m so appreciative of all the overwhelming support you’ve provided over the years. Mom, Dad, Kris, McKenna and Demetrius, thank you guys for always believing in me and guiding me along the way! I’m excited to announce that I will be entering my name into the 2022 NBA Draft. Iowa will Always be my home and I’m forever grateful to be part of HAWKEYE NATION! Keegan Murray

Murray was preceded at Iowa by his father, Kenyon Murray. His twin brother, Kris, remains on the Hawkeye roster. Kris averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds last season.