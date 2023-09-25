BOONE, Iowa (WHO) — The 2024 Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament is moving to Cedar Rapids for Class 3A and Class 4A.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the action Monday, following the meetings of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control and Representative Council last week and a vote on Friday.

The one-year agreement has the tournament’s games being played at Veterans Memorial Stadium, which holds 5,300 people and is the home of the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The larger schools had been playing the state tournament at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, but renovations are coming to the University of Iowa facility following the completion of the 2024 NCAA season.

“We’re excited to be in Cedar Rapids in 2024 with an excellent facility, staff, and community welcoming our schools and student-athletes,” IHSAA assistant director and baseball administrator Andy Umthun said. “We sincerely appreciate this competitive bidding process, which shows the commitment that several Iowa communities and ballparks have to high school baseball in our state.”

The IHSAA said the Class 1A and Class 2A State Baseball Tournament in 2024 will again be hosted by Carroll.