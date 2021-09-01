Iowa signal caller Petras looks to lead No. 18 Hawkeyes to success in second season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa football kicks off in just three more days, which will be year two for Spencer Petras as the Hawkeyes starting quarterback. After having to start without a spring season and all the COVID restriction in the preseason, the hope in Iowa City is year two will be a big step forward.

In eight games as the Iowa starter last season, the junior led the Hawkeyes to a 6-2 record with 9 passing touchdowns along with two rushing scores. He threw the third most passes in the Big Ten, ahead of Ohio state’s Justin Fields but finished fourth worst in the conference in completion percentage at 57 percent.

However, he did learn to take care of the ball pretty well with only five picks on the year Three of them coming in the Hawkeyes week two loss to Northwestern.

“You know for us as a football team, if we don’t turn the ball over, we win something like, 90 percent of the time. So if we’re throwing the ball, it’s up to me to take care of the football, if we’re running the ball, we need to have great ball security. That kind of thing,” said Petras.

Petras will face Indiana in a top-20 matchup on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.