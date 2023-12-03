IOWA CITY, IOWA – The 17th-ranked University of Iowa football team will face No. 21 Tennessee in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is set for noon (CT) from Camping World Stadium and the game will be televised on ABC.

IOWA VS. TENNESSEE

The Hawkeyes are 1-2 against the Volunteers in program history. Tennessee won the only bowl meeting, winning 45-28 in the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville.

Iowa won the first ever meeting in the 1982 Peach Bowl, winning 28-22 in Atlanta, and the Volunteers were victorious, 23-22, in East Rutherford, New Jersey in 1987.

Iowa is 7-6 all-time in bowl games against current Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponents. This marks the fourth time in five seasons Iowa will play a school from the SEC in a bowl game.