Iowa Senate introduces bill to allow college athletes to profit from sponsorship deals

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Iowa college athletes may soon be able to profit from their reputation.

New legislation introduced in the Iowa Senate would establish the framework to allow college athletes to make money from sponsorship deals.

The bill prevents universities from penalizing their students from benefitting financially but would allow colleges to require those funds to be put in a trust for the athlete until they are no longer eligible to compete on the collegiate level.

While the bill’s future is uncertain, lawmakers say the intent of the bill is to help college athletes have a more secure future.

“You’ve put in all that time and now your athletic careers over. What helps you transition into the real world? Let’s not even think about ‘Hey, I’m moving to the next level’ because only a small percentage does that. You have now put all this time and energy into this,” said Claudia Farrell, former collegiate softball player.

This bill is similar to the California law that will go into effect in 2023.