Iowa ousts No. 19 Rutgers women from Big Ten tourney 73-62

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall dribbles up court against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gabbie Marshall scored 22 of her career-high 27 points by halftime, Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark scored in bunches over the final two quarters and sixth-seeded Iowa knocked third-seeded and No. 19-ranked Rutgers out of the Big Ten tournament 73-62.

Iowa will face seventh-seeded Michigan State, which had earlier upset No. 9-ranked Indiana, in a Friday semifinal.

Czinano scored 12 of her 20 in the second half on 6-of-9 shooting, and Clark scored 14 of her 21 in the second half. The trio accounted for all but five of Iowa’s points. Clark also had 10 assists for her eighth double-double.

Diamond Johnson tied her career-high with 26 points and added eight rebounds and five steals for the Scarlet Knights. Arella Guirantes poured in 20 points.